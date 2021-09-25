Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,562 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 134.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

