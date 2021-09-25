abrdn plc Buys 465 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,494,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

