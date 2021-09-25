Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

PRGS stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

