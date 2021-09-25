Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 46,299 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $81,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,786,000 after acquiring an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after acquiring an additional 301,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

