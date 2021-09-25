Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.30 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

