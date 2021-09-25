People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.98. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

