Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $975,000 Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

NASDAQ IPVI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

