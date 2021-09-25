National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $52.02 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

