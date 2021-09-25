Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $613,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT opened at $85.74 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.