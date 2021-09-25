Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 698,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,520.34.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Morris Prychidny purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Morris Prychidny purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$8,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Morris Prychidny purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Morris Prychidny purchased 7,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$6,900.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Morris Prychidny purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

