Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.55

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.55 and traded as high as C$37.95. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$37.48, with a volume of 50,455 shares traded.

HCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.58.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

