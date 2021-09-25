Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.54

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 64.63 ($0.84). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 60.97 ($0.80), with a volume of 187,716 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.65. The company has a market cap of £319.80 million and a PE ratio of 14.88.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.