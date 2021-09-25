Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueBlue.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueBlue (TBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.