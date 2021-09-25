Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $785.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

