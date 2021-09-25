A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $530.20

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.20 ($6.93) and traded as high as GBX 549 ($7.17). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 46,046 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £592.63 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 555.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In related news, insider Mark Allen acquired 10,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,053 shares of company stock worth $5,199,944.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

