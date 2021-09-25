$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings per share of $4.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

