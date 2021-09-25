$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings per share of $4.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
