Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $418,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,018.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 599,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

