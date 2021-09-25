Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $125.84 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

