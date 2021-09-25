Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $72.58 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.