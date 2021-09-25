Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Allegion were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,100,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

