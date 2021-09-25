Westpac Banking Corp Invests $692,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

