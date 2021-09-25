Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,008,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.87 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

