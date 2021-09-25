JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 3,452 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $95.97 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.