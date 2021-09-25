JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $121.00 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.