The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

