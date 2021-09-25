JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

