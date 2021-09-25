JustInvest LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18,306.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 345.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 280,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of TPX opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

