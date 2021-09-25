Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

