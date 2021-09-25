Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Core-Mark by 6.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORE. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

