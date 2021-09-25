Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

OAS opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.