Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.