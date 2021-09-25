Deutsche Bank AG Has $76.13 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,237 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $76,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

TTWO stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

