Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $927.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

