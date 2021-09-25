Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of TimkenSteel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 271,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 56,720 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.