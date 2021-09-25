Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.16.

DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

