Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 162.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000.

FMHI stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $57.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

