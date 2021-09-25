Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $554,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last 90 days.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $231.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

