Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $425,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $86.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

