Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 977.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $204.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

