Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

