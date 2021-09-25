Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $598,000 Investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.15% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

