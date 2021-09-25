Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $844,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Axonics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after buying an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

