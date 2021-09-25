Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $966,000 Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.35% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

