Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

