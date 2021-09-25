Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 3,200 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$14,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$327,744.87.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total value of C$5,746.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total value of C$7,040.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00.

PHX stock opened at C$4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.73 million and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

