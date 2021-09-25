Marie Mendoza Sells 884 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $19,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $23,457.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

