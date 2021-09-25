abrdn plc Sells 183 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 852,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,590,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after acquiring an additional 284,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

