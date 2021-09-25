iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 438.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.