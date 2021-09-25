Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

