abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 278.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

